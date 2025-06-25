Ohtani may return to mound Saturday in Kansas City, manager Dave Roberts keeps option open-ended

The National League manager for the All-Star Game already has ruled out one potential pitcher — Shohei Ohtani.Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts kiddingly shut down the thought of using Ohtani in the Midsummer Classic with a quick, “no,” before Los Angeles' 9-7 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.Roberts was less clear about when Ohtani might take the mound again. It could be Saturday in Kansas City against the Royals.“We’ll see. We’ll see,” said Roberts, who is coaching the All-Star Game after winning last year's NL pennant — and then World Series. "I’ve got to make sure I keep it open-ended."In his last outing Sunday, Ohtani threw 12 of 18 pitches for strikes against Washington as he struck out two. His fastball topped out at 98.8 miles per hour. On June 16 against San Diego, Ohtani made his first big league pitching appearance since 2023. He threw 28 pitches over an inning, surrendering two hits and one earned run.The three-time MVP didn't pitch in 2024 while recovering from arm surgery during his first season after signing a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers.He's batting .289 with 27 homers and 51 RBIs after his performance Tuesday. His homer in the sixth inning against the Rockies was the 300th of his career across Nippon Professional Baseball and Major League Baseball, according to research on Baseball Reference.“I'm sure we will do a toast for him or something at some point,” teammate Mookie Betts said.As a designated hitter, Ohtani leads the NL in Phase 1 of fan voting through Monday for the All-Star Game on July 15 in Atlanta.“That’s great. The fans love him,” Roberts said. “He’s the best player, and it’s going to be exciting for the fans to watch him in Atlanta.”Any chance Ohtani participates in the Home Run Derby?“That is a question for Shohei,” Roberts said. “I’m staying out of that.”Any chance he hits leadoff?“Yes,” Roberts said.AP