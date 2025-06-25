Bayern fall to Benfica but still reach Club World Cup round of 16
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 13:02
Bayern Munich lost 1-0 to Benfica in their final Group C match at the FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, but still advanced to the round of 16 with two wins and one loss in the group stage.
Bayern had 56 percent possession and recorded 14 shots but failed to convert any into a goal, conceding what turned out to be the winner to Andreas Schjelderup in the 13th minute.
Defender Kim Min-jae was absent again on Tuesday due to Achilles tendon issues and has yet to make an appearance at this year’s expanded Club World Cup.
The center-back last played for Bayern in a league fixture against Mainz on April 26 and also missed the June international break.
Bayern advance to the round of 16 as Group C runners-up, while Benfica topped the four-team table with two wins and one draw.
The top two teams from each of the eight groups progress to the knockout stage of the Club World Cup.
Elsewhere in Group C on Tuesday, Boca Juniors and Auckland City drew 1-1. Both teams were eliminated, with Boca finishing third and Auckland City fourth.
This year’s expanded tournament features two Europe-based Korean players: Kim and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in.
PSG also reached the knockout stage after topping Group B with two wins and one loss.
Ulsan HD are the sole K League representatives in the tournament but were eliminated after suffering defeats to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Fluminense of Brazil.
Ulsan were set to wrap up their Club World Cup campaign with their final group stage match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.
The knockout stage begins Saturday, with the tournament's final on July 13.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
