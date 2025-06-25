 Inter Miami's Lionel Messi to face former side PSG at Club World Cup
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 13:44
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi shoots during the FIFA Club World Cup match against Palmeiras in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States, on June 23. [EPA/YONHAP]

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will face Paris Saint-Germain, his former club, in the round of 16 at the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday.
 
PSG secured a spot in the knockout stage after a 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders on Monday, tying with Botafogo and Atletico Madrid with six points but edging the two by goal difference. 
 

Miami joined the last 16 after a 2-2 draw with Palmeiras in their final Group A match on Tuesday, finishing as runners-up in the group with one win and two draws.  
 
The upcoming match against PSG would mark Messi's first time facing PSG since leaving the Ligue 1 club in 2023. 
 
The fixture also sets up a reunion with PSG manager Luis Enrique, who coached the Argentine international at FC Barcelona from 2014 to 2017, which includes a 2014-15 season, when the club achieved a historic treble.  
 
PSG midfielder Lee Kang-in, meanwhile, was left on the bench during Monday's action. 
 
Lee did make two appearances in Group B, scoring a penalty against Atletico on June 15.  
 
PSG joining the round of 16 leaves potential for a Korean derby against Kim Min-jae's Bayern Munich, who secured a spot in the knockout stage.  
 
However, Kim's availability in the ongoing tournament remains unclear as of Tuesday due to Achilles tendon problems. The defender missed all three matches in the group stage. 
 
For PSG, winning this year's expanded World Cup would add more success to their already title-rich run in the 2024-25 season, during which the French giants won the Ligue 1, French Cup, Trophee des Champions and Champions League as the first Ligue 1 team to do so. 
 
The round of 16 schedule will see Palmeiras and Botafogo of Brazil play head-to-head, with Bayern facing Flamengo of Brazil and Benfica playing Chelsea. 
 
Other fixtures were due to be determined as of press time Wednesday.  


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
