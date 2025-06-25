 Japan conducts 1st missile test on its own territory as part of military buildup to deter China
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 11:53
Japan's army test-fires a Type 88 surface-to-ship short-range missile at the Shizunai Anti-Air Firing Range on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido in its first missile test on Japanese territory on June 24, in this photo provided by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Japan's military test-fired a missile on Japanese territory for the first time Tuesday, as the country accelerates its military buildup to deter China.
 
The Type 88 surface-to-ship, short-range missile was tested at the Shizunai Anti-Air Firing Range on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido. The Ground Self-Defense Force’s 1st Artillery Brigade used a training missile to target a boat with no crew about 40 kilometers (24 miles) off the island's southern coast.
 

Due to space limitations and safety concerns, Japan conducted past missile tests in the United States, a treaty ally, and Australia, a top Japanese defense partner where vast training grounds are available.
 
The military said the test was successful. It plans another through Sunday.
 
Dozens of protesters stood outside a neighboring army camp, saying missile tests only escalate tension in Asia and add risks for Japan to be involved in possible conflicts.
 
Tuesday’s first domestic missile test underscores Japan’s push toward a more self-sufficient military and its acquisition of strike-back capabilities as a deterrence to China’s increasingly assertive naval activity in regional seas.
 
Japan is also concerned about growing joint military exercises around Japanese coasts between China and Russia.
 
Japan and Russia, a northern neighbor to Hokkaido, have territorial disputes.
 
Japan, under its post-World War II pacifist constitution, used to limit the use of force for self-defense only, but made a major break from that policy in 2022 when it adopted a five-year security strategy that names China as its biggest strategic challenge and calls for a closer Japan-U.S. alliance.
 
Japan is currently working to deploy long-range cruise missiles, including Tomahawks purchased from the United States, beginning later this year.
 
Japan is also developing Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles with a range of about 1,000 kilometers, 10 times that of a Type 88.
 
The truck-mounted Type 88 guided missile, developed by Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has a range of about 100 kilometers.
 
Japan is also preparing to build a missile-firing range on uninhabited Minamitorishima, the country's easternmost island in the western Pacific, an area where two Chinese aircraft carriers were seen operating together for the first time earlier this month.

