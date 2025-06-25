 Trump administration expects deal with Harvard by end of June, Washington Post reports
Trump administration expects deal with Harvard by end of June, Washington Post reports

Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 11:54
A passerby walks through a gate to the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Jan. 2, 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is ramping up negotiations with Harvard University and expects a deal by the end of June to resolve the White House's campaign against the country's oldest and richest university, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
 
On Friday, Trump said a deal could be announced "over the next week or so" to end a monthslong battle with the Ivy League school, which sued after the administration terminated billions of dollars in grants and moved to bar the school from admitting international students.
 

Reuters
