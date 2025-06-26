Busan Design Festival 2025
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 18:24
Visitors take in a wide range of creative works at the seventh annual Busan Design Festival, held on June 26 at Exhibition Hall 2 of BEXCO in Haeundae District, Busan. The festival runs through June 29, showcasing trends and talents across Korea’s design scene. [YONHAP]
