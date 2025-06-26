 Kospi opens lower on profit taking, mixed U.S. results
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower on profit taking, mixed U.S. results

Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 11:46
A dealing room at Hana Bank in Seoul on June 26, 2025. [YONHAP]

A dealing room at Hana Bank in Seoul on June 26, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
Korean stocks opened slightly lower Thursday following mixed overnight results on Wall Street and profit taking following the recent market rally.
 
The benchmark Kospi shed 14.37 points, or 0.46 percent, to 3,093.88 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

Overnight, Wall Street ended mixed with no significant new catalysts following the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Iran. The Dow Jones Industrial Average went down 0.25 percent, and the S&P 500 closed flat while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite went up 0.31 percent.
 
In Seoul, most blue chips lost ground, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics down 0.98 percent and top automaker Hyundai Motor falling 1.84 percent.
 
Top shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries lost 0.92 percent, and top internet portal operator Naver plunged 5.11 percent.
 
Leading steelmaker Posco Holdings and top refiner SK Innovation lost 0.19 percent and 1.09 percent, respectively.
 
In contrast, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 4.02 percent, and top defense systems manufacturer Hanwha Aerospace gained 1.52 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,355.7 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 6.7 won from the previous session.

Yonhap
tags Posco Stocks Iran Israel

More in Economy

Korean trade minister meets with U.S. Congress officials for talks on trade, cooperation

U.S. think tank criticizes Trump's reciprocal tariff on Korea as 'political'

Kospi opens lower on profit taking, mixed U.S. results

Korea, China begin fresh round of talks to expand FTA into services, investment

Bank of Korea warns of financial stability risks from high household debts, economic slowdown

Related Stories

All Israeli pilots returned home safely from Iran mission, official says

Israel strikes Iranian state TV during live broadcast after deadly missile attack

Iran launches retaliatory strike against Israel

Iran does not want conflict with Israel to expand but will defend itself, foreign minister says

Israel issues warning to evacuate the area around Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)