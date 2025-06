Seoul to roll out Kia's purpose-built vehicle as taxi this year

Kia’s purpose-built vehicle (PBV), the PV5, is set to roll out as a universal design (UD) taxi in Seoul by the end of this year.“The city has been requesting that domestic carmakers develop vehicles meeting UD taxi specifications,” a Seoul official told the JoongAng Ilbo on Thursday. “Now that the PV5 is available and well-suited for UD taxi operations, we plan to introduce it in stages starting at the end of this year.”Seoul will begin with a pilot run of several dozen PV5 taxis in late 2025 and gradually phase out its current fleet of 810 wheelchair-accessible vehicles in favor of the new model. The city also plans to convert its roughly 20,000 corporate taxis to UD taxis, likely paving the way for a broader rollout of the PV5.UD taxis are designed to serve a wide range of passengers, including wheelchair users, older adults and families with children. The vehicles allow seats to be folded away to accommodate a larger wheelchair model. The vehicles must have low step-in heights, high roofs and foldable seats.Among domestic vehicles, only the PV5’s accessible version — marketed as the PV5 WAV — meets these specifications.The WAV model features a 399-millimeter (15.7-inch) step height, which is lower than the 480-millimeter height of the Kia Carnival, a vehicle commonly used by disabled people.The vehicle also does not have second-row seats, and the third row folds down.With government subsidies, the PV5 WAV is expected to cost between 30 million won ($21,700) and 40 million won, and prices will likely drop further when the vehicle is supplied as a taxi.The model uses an electric motor powered by a nickel, cobalt and manganese battery, aligning with national and municipal goals to expand eco-friendly vehicles.Similar concepts exist abroad, such as the TX model from Britain’s LEVC — commonly known as the “black cab”— and Toyota’s Japan Taxi.“Kia developed the PV5 not only for the wheelchair-accessible market, but also to enter the broader corporate multipurpose vehicle market,” said Kwon Yong-joo, a professor of automotive and transport design at Kookmin University. “If the PV5 succeeds, other carmakers may begin developing PBVs as well.”BY KIM HYO-SEONG [ [email protected]