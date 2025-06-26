Mirae's Tiger ETF surpasses 70 trillion won in net assets
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 18:25
- YOON SO-YEON
Mirae Asset Global Investments’ Tiger exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surpassed 70 trillion won ($51.7 billion) in net assets with the strong performance of the products tracking both domestic and global securities, the company said Thursday.
According to the Korea Exchange, the total net assets of the 213 ETFs under Mirae Asset's Tiger ETF brand surpassed 70.75 trillion won based on the market closing price on Wednesday afternoon, surpassing 60 trillion won for the first time in November of last year.
Mirae Asset’s Tiger ETF began trading in 2006 as Korea's first ETF to track a U.S. index. Tiger S&P500 ETF and Tiger Nasdaq100 ETF have since grown as the largest U.S.-tied ETFs in Asia.
Of around 50 trillion won in net assets of overseas ETFs listed in Korea, Tiger ETFs represent 25.3 trillion won, taking up over half of the total.
Mirae Asset currently manages 217 trillion won in ETFs across the world, a volume larger than the whole domestic ETF market combined and the 12th largest among all ETF management companies around the world. Mirae Asset Global Investments also marked a 35.1 percent in ETF asset growth over the last decade, almost double the average 18.3 percent growth of global asset managers.
The company recently launched its first AI-based product in partnership with AI specialist corporation Wealthspot. Dubbed the Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, the product selects and invests in stocks with investment appeal based on analysis by an AI model. The ETF comprises an investment portfolio classified by sector, credit trading and maturity based on the reference index Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index.
"Mirae Asset Global Investments has focused on developing competitive products based on our philosophy of long-term pension investment and innovative growth," said Kim Nam-ki, chief officer at the ETF management business unit.
"We will fulfill our role as a long-term investment partner for investors and a global top-tier ETF manager by returning the love they have shown our Tiger ETF with innovative products."
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
