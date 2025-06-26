 Cafe24 adopts four-day workweek thanks to 'artificial intelligence and automation'
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 16:59
Lee Jae-suk, CEO of Cafe24 in an interview on March 20, 2020 [NEWS1]

 
E-commerce platform Cafe24 will implement a four-day workweek starting July 1, expanding its current policy of granting every other Friday off to a weekly Friday holiday.
 
According to industry sources on Thursday, Cafe24 notified employees that the new work schedule will begin next month.
 

“Thanks to continued productivity improvements through artificial intelligence and automation, we are now able to implement a four-day workweek,” the company wrote in its internal announcement. “Our current policy of two off-days per month will be expanded to include every Friday.”
 
The company added that employees who are on duty on a Friday will receive compensatory leave. If a Friday coincides with a national holiday, no additional leave will be granted. The company’s annual leave policy will remain unchanged.
 
Since 2021, Cafe24 has been giving all employees every second and fourth Friday off. The company also allows flexible work hours on weekdays, enabling employees to adjust their start and end times as needed.
 
The transition to a four-day week will reduce the number of working days, but weekday working hours and wages will remain unchanged. While many employees have welcomed the change, some expressed concern over the potential burden it may place on the company, given that its main clients are online shopping mall operators.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN, KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Cafe24 holiday labor

