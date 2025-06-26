Gong Cha launches two taro milk teas inspired by Stray Kids' Felix
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 13:53
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Felix of K-pop boy band Stray Kids once said that Gong Cha’s taro milk tea is his all-time favorite, and now the drink is getting a glam upgrade with his name all over it.
Gong Cha Korea will drop two new drinks inspired by Felix’s beloved flavor on Friday, the Taro Jewelry Signature Milk Tea and Taro Jewelry Signature Smoothie.
The drinks are a high-end makeover of the classic taro drink from the bubble tea brand, designed for hard-core fans and adventurous newcomers alike, complete with chewy “jewelry” pearls and rich, dreamy taro foam.
Both drinks offer a triple-layer experience, with a creamy taro base, decadent foam and a new chewy taro pearl topping that gives the beverage a satisfying, luxurious bite, according to Gong Cha Korea.
The smoothie version blends the same flavors with crushed ice for a refreshing texture that screams summer.
From Friday to Wednesday, customers who buy either of the new taro drinks at any Gong Cha location in Korea will earn double membership stamps via the Gong Cha app.
A limited-edition Felix badge featuring the K-pop star’s face, available while supplies last, will also be offered to fans.
Gong Cha Korea said that the new taro drinks were developed as a premium tribute to Felix’s favorite menu item.
“As a brand known as the go-to for taro, we put our pride into creating a next-level interpretation,” a Gong Cha Korea spokesperson said.
Felix was announced as Gong Cha’s global brand ambassador earlier this year — and it looks like he’s already left his mark. For more on the drinks, events, or where to score that badge, customers and fans can check Gong Cha’s official website or Instagram.
Felix debuted as a member of Stray Kids in 2017. The eight-member boy band saw commercial success with songs such as “God’s Menu” (2020), “Thunderous” (2021), “Maniac” (2022) and “Walkin on Water” (2024).
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)