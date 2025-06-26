Hyundai, Kia slash prices by up to $16,000 globally in bid to stave off market share cut
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 17:13
As of Wednesday, Hyundai Motor was running aggressive promotions across its six overseas business regions — Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and Central and South America — with discounts of up to 23 million won ($16,900) depending on the country. The campaign primarily targets popular SUVs like the Tucson and Santa Fe, as well as EVs such as the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.
In Poland, for example, the 2024 Tucson is being offered with a discount of 30,000 zloty ($8,200), while in Serbia, the Ioniq 5 and 6 are discounted by as much as 15,000 euros ($17,400). Discounts also reach 12 million won in Thailand and 17.8 million won in Chile.
These aggressive promotions appear aimed at mitigating potential losses from a decline in U.S. sales following Washington’s decision on April 3 to impose a 25 percent tariff on imported vehicles. Hyundai and Kia froze prices through June 2 and have since extended the freeze to July 7.
The companies are relying on pre-tariff inventory — vehicles that were manufactured or cleared customs before the tariffs went into effect. However, if the tariffs persist, a price increase after July 7 is widely expected. Toyota, for instance, has already announced price hikes in the United States starting in July.
Following the tariff decision, Hyundai and Kia reportedly instructed regional office heads to “increase sales by 10 percent in other regions.” Korea was no exception.
Hyundai launched a new promotion dubbed “H-Super Save” in May, offering discounts ranging from 1 million won to 6 million won on popular models like the Tucson, Grandeur and Santa Fe. The company also began publicly tracking inventory levels by model each day to further stimulate sales.
Despite these efforts, a clear rebound in sales has yet to materialize. Wholesale sales at Hyundai’s Czech plant — which serves as its European production hub — dropped for three consecutive months from March to May, falling from 27,109 units in March to 25,495 in April and 21,909 in May.
Hyundai is maintaining a wait-and-see approach as it monitors Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations. To that end, the company has redirected all output from its Alabama plant to the U.S. domestic market. In March, the plant exported 3,570 vehicles to nearby countries, but that number plummeted to just 14 in May.
“Cost pressures from the tariffs will begin to intensify in the second half of the year, likely leading to vehicle price increases," said Kim Kyung-yoo, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade. "Since automakers can’t pass on the entire cost to consumers, profitability will inevitably suffer.”
Kwon Yong-joo, a professor of automotive transportation design at Kookmin University, also warned, “Hyundai and Kia may be holding out for now, but if local production doesn’t expand and tariff negotiations between Korea and the United States stall, a loss in market share will be unavoidable.”
