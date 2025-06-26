 Plastic or paper
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 18:26
Starbucks Korea announced on June 25 that starting on that day, around 200 stores nationwide will begin offering plant-based plastic straws alongside the current paper ones.[YONHAP]

Starbucks Korea, which had replaced plastic straws with paper ones at all stores, is reintroducing plastic straws after a seven-year absence.
 
Starbucks Korea announced on June 25 that starting on that day, around 200 stores nationwide will begin offering plant-based plastic straws alongside the current paper ones.
 
A Starbucks representative explained, “In response to various customer concerns about the inconvenience of paper straws, we are introducing plant-based plastic straws on a trial basis, focusing on around 200 stores in hospital and residential areas. During this pilot phase, both plastic and paper straws will be available.”
 
Regarding the future expansion of paper straw usage, the company added that “customer feedback at pilot locations will guide further improvements.”
 
Starbucks emphasized that the new plastic straws are not made from conventional petroleum-based materials, but from plant-derived materials based on sugarcane, which are expected to contribute to carbon reductions. Recycling bins for the plant-based plastic straws will also be provided. [YONHAP]
