Round Lab, other sunscreen brands could mislead over functional benefits, Korea's consumer watchdog warns
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 15:56 Updated: 26 Jun. 2025, 17:06
Korea's consumer watchdog has warned that some sunscreens on the market are advertising functional benefits such as whitening, trouble care and low irritation without undergoing official screening or providing objective evidence.
The Korea Consumer Agency (KCA) said Thursday it had examined 38 sunscreen products currently sold in Korea and found that six of them had made claims that could mislead consumers into believing they had functional benefits without having passed the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety’s approval process for functional cosmetics.
One additional product listed inconsistent ingredient information between its online listing and packaging.
Among the violators, Sidmool's Ultra Facial Moisturizing Sun Cream and Enesti's New UV Cut Perfect Sun Stick claimed whitening and water resistance effects, respectively, but had not undergone functional cosmetics evaluation, according to the agency.
Round Lab's Birch Moisturizing Sunscreen displayed ingredient-based descriptions — such as “resurrection plant," claimed to have hydrating effects, and “portulaca extract” for soothing — which the KCA said could mislead consumers into believing the final product itself delivered those effects.
Other products made similarly questionable claims. BornTree's Berry Essence Sun Block advertised “skin soothing and anti-aging” effects, Tony Moly's The Chok Chok Green Tea Watery Sun Cream labeled itself “non-irritating,” and Fromrier's Vegan EGF Cica Water Sun Ampoule used the term “blemish care” — all without objective substantiation, the KCA said.
Meanwhile, the Dr.Jart+ Every Sun Day Moisturizing Sun product displayed ingredient information inconsistently between its product label and its online retail page.
The KCA has recommended that the companies behind these seven products revise or remove the problematic marketing claims.
“When choosing sunscreens, consumers should carefully review the ingredient list and be cautious of exaggerated claims that lack objective evidence,” the agency said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
