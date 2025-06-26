S-Oil wins gas station category at National Service Awards
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 17:12 Updated: 26 Jun. 2025, 17:15
- PAIK JI-HWAN
S-Oil clinched the top spot in the gas station category at the 2025 National Service Awards for the eighth consecutive year and held onto its lead in the gas station app category for a third year, the petroleum company announced Thursday.
The annual awards, organized by the Korea Institute for Industrial Policy Studies and sponsored by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, spotlight organizations pushing the boundaries of service innovation across industries.
S-Oil has attempted to boost customer satisfaction by offering high-quality products and services such as its certified “Trusted Gas Station” program that guarantees genuine quantity and quality, the “Service Assistance for the Underserved” initiative for disabled people and expert consulting through the “YES Team.”
The company has also reinforced its brand image through TV commercials, social media marketing, sports and culture events, in addition to collaborating with Mega Coffee, Emart24 and no-brush automatic car wash “Washing Day.”
S-Oil's app has also provided users convenient features such as finding the nearest gas station and a user-friendly payment service system for fueling. The app additionally offers tiered benefits for loyal customers.
“Customer satisfaction is the highest brand value we pursue,” an S-Oil representative said. “We will continue to do our best to deliver new value to our customers.”
