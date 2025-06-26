 The hustle gets shorter as 30-second TikTok, YouTube videos drive new form of e-commerce
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

The hustle gets shorter as 30-second TikTok, YouTube videos drive new form of e-commerce

Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 20:11
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


short-form video app illustration

short-form video app illustration

Short, snappy videos are transforming global e-commerce for Korean sellers, as platforms like TikTok and YouTube become key sales channels through "short-form commerce."
 
Unlike traditional e-commerce — where consumers search for products — short-form videos blend entertainment with shopping by embedding product exposure within highly engaging content, prompting impulse purchases.
 

Related Article

One popular YouTuber with 1.4 million subscribers recently posted a short video demonstrating how to make an oversized wax candy — a trendy treat made of edible wax filled with fruit-flavored syrup. After showing the laborious two-day process, the creator added a purchase link for ready-made versions, effectively nudging viewers to buy instead of doing it themselves.
 
Another example is a TikTok content creator specializing in fashion, who recently shared a 20-second clip showing 10 summer outfit combinations designed to flatter different body types. Roughly 40 items — including clothes, bags and shoes — flashed across the screen. When a viewer asked where to buy a specific bag, the creator pinned a comment with product details and a purchase link.
 
This new wave of digital commerce is gaining traction as Korean sellers expand overseas through platforms such as Amazon and AliExpress.
 
TikTok app logo [REUTERS/YONHAP]

TikTok app logo [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Short-form videos, typically under 30 seconds, allow sellers to showcase products either directly or through collaborations with influencers. These creators post promotional content and share in the profits generated from linked sales. Supporting industries are growing rapidly alongside this trend, offering content planning, logistics and financial services tailored to sellers.
 
The short-form format reduces production burdens while increasing the frequency of product exposure, making it especially attractive. YouTube and TikTok both now support in-app shopping tools — YouTube Shopping and TikTok Shop — enabling creators to add purchase links to their content.
 
According to Statista, TikTok had 1.59 billion monthly active users as of February, making it a prime target for global sellers. The number of brands on TikTok Shop jumped from 700,000 in 2023 to 1.1 million last year.
 
The supporting infrastructure is also expanding. On June 17, CJ Logistics hosted a seminar whose name roughly translates to “K-Brand TikTok Shop Expansion Roadmap Seminar” for Southeast Asia and Japan, which attracted 170 Korean sellers. The seminar covered content planning, onboarding and logistics. CJ Logistics also introduced a one-stop service for overseas sales, combining logistics integration with content strategy advice from ad agency witU and financial support from global payments firm Payoneer.
 
CJ Logistics “K-Brand TikTok Shop Expansion Roadmap Seminar” held on June 17 [NOH YU-RIM]

CJ Logistics “K-Brand TikTok Shop Expansion Roadmap Seminar” held on June 17 [NOH YU-RIM]

“Short-form videos offer more touchpoints with consumers and may help boost our performance," said a representative from a small cosmetics company at the seminar.
 
Kang Se-jin, an employee at a smartphone accessory company, added, “We’re particularly interested in Southeast Asia, where TikTok has a huge influence.”
 
“Short-form videos allow more products to be exposed in a shorter time compared to traditional e-commerce platforms," said Choi Chul, a professor of consumer economics at Sookmyung Women’s University.
 
Kim Chang-ho, a professor of retail marketing at Namseoul University, added, “As short-form content continues to grow, targeted marketing based on consumer data is evolving. Promotional content that combines product showcasing with real user experiences will likely expand further with advancements in technology.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY NOH YU-RIM [[email protected]]
tags video TikTok YouTube commerce

More in Industry

The hustle gets shorter as 30-second TikTok, YouTube videos drive new form of e-commerce

SK hynix hits record $157B market cap, checking shoulder for Micron

Korea approves decommissioning of Kori-1, its first commercial nuclear reactor

Construction for first Costco branch in southwest Korea set to begin in summer

Plastic or paper

Related Stories

Korean platform firms move to strengthen short-form video creation

TMON and TikTok sign a partnership

YouTube Shorts expand to three minutes, chasing TikTok and Reels

TMON plans 2022 IPO and YouTube videos

Twice's 'Breakthrough' video achieves 100 million views
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)