The hustle gets shorter as 30-second TikTok, YouTube videos drive new form of e-commerce
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 20:11
Unlike traditional e-commerce — where consumers search for products — short-form videos blend entertainment with shopping by embedding product exposure within highly engaging content, prompting impulse purchases.
One popular YouTuber with 1.4 million subscribers recently posted a short video demonstrating how to make an oversized wax candy — a trendy treat made of edible wax filled with fruit-flavored syrup. After showing the laborious two-day process, the creator added a purchase link for ready-made versions, effectively nudging viewers to buy instead of doing it themselves.
Another example is a TikTok content creator specializing in fashion, who recently shared a 20-second clip showing 10 summer outfit combinations designed to flatter different body types. Roughly 40 items — including clothes, bags and shoes — flashed across the screen. When a viewer asked where to buy a specific bag, the creator pinned a comment with product details and a purchase link.
This new wave of digital commerce is gaining traction as Korean sellers expand overseas through platforms such as Amazon and AliExpress.
The short-form format reduces production burdens while increasing the frequency of product exposure, making it especially attractive. YouTube and TikTok both now support in-app shopping tools — YouTube Shopping and TikTok Shop — enabling creators to add purchase links to their content.
According to Statista, TikTok had 1.59 billion monthly active users as of February, making it a prime target for global sellers. The number of brands on TikTok Shop jumped from 700,000 in 2023 to 1.1 million last year.
The supporting infrastructure is also expanding. On June 17, CJ Logistics hosted a seminar whose name roughly translates to “K-Brand TikTok Shop Expansion Roadmap Seminar” for Southeast Asia and Japan, which attracted 170 Korean sellers. The seminar covered content planning, onboarding and logistics. CJ Logistics also introduced a one-stop service for overseas sales, combining logistics integration with content strategy advice from ad agency witU and financial support from global payments firm Payoneer.
Kang Se-jin, an employee at a smartphone accessory company, added, “We’re particularly interested in Southeast Asia, where TikTok has a huge influence.”
“Short-form videos allow more products to be exposed in a shorter time compared to traditional e-commerce platforms," said Choi Chul, a professor of consumer economics at Sookmyung Women’s University.
Kim Chang-ho, a professor of retail marketing at Namseoul University, added, “As short-form content continues to grow, targeted marketing based on consumer data is evolving. Promotional content that combines product showcasing with real user experiences will likely expand further with advancements in technology.”
