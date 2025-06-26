Former President Yoon must face justice in line with public expectations (KOR)

The special counsel team investigating the insurrection has requested a warrant for the arrest of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and placed him under a travel ban, signaling a renewed push in its investigation. This is not the first time legal proceedings have been initiated. Before the special counsel's involvement, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials also pursued arrest and detention during Yoon’s presidential tenure. That Yoon remains free today reflects the unprecedented legal and political complexity of the past six months.From the beginning, Yoon refused multiple summons for questioning and defied enforcement of an arrest warrant by the CIO. Just before being apprehended, he declared the investigation illegal. On the day the court ordered him detained, his supporters turned the Seoul Western District Court into chaos. Yoon challenged the method for calculating his detention period, leading to a rare court decision to cancel his detention. Because prosecutors did not appeal, he was released 52 days after his arrest, despite facing insurrection charges. The Constitutional Court later removed him from office, and he is now standing trial without detention.Park Ji-young, deputy special counsel, emphasized in a statement this week that Yoon is the only suspect who has refused to comply with questioning. Park added that the special counsel would not be “dragged around” and cited the principle of— “the law does not defer to the powerful” — suggesting previous investigations may have lacked neutrality.Whether or not Yoon still qualifies as “powerful” after losing office is debatable. But it is hard to deny that he has attempted to benefit from legal technicalities that contradict public expectations of fairness. His trial contrasts starkly with those of military and police officials who have been detained on charges of carrying out insurrection-related duties per his direction. Given that leading an insurrection is punishable by death or life imprisonment — a harsher penalty than murder — it is widely argued that he should be tried in detention.Meanwhile, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, newly indicted by the special counsel, has also resisted legal proceedings. His six-month detention period for the first trial ends on Thursday. Because the special counsel filed for an extension, Kim’s legal team responded with a motion to recuse the presiding judge, accusing the court of colluding in an “unlawful indictment.” When the court rejected the motion, Kim’s team filed several more recusal requests, which the court immediately dismissed, calling them blatant attempts to delay proceedings.Such procedural obstruction has become a pattern only in the cases of Yoon and Kim, provoking public outrage. As former holders of the nation’s highest offices, both men owe the Korean public a sense of accountability. At the very least, they must respond to legal proceedings with the dignity and responsibility expected of ordinary citizens.내란 특검팀은 어제 윤석열 전 대통령에게 28일 오전 9시까지 출석하라고 통지했다. 윤 전 대통령이 조사에 응하겠다는 입장을 밝혀 법원이 체포영장을 기각한 데 따른 조치다. 특검팀은 윤 전 대통령을 출국금지하며 수사 전열을 가다듬고 있다. 특검에 앞서 고위공직자범죄수사처 등이 체포와 구속 절차를 진행한 적이 있다. 현재 윤 전 대통령의 신병이 자유로운 건 지난 6개월간 기억하기 힘들 정도로 복잡한 초유의 사건들이 이어진 결과다.수사 초기부터 수차례 소환에 불응한 윤 전 대통령은 공수처의 체포영장 집행도 거부했다. 체포되기 직전엔 불법 수사라고 주장했고, 구속영장이 발부된 날엔 극렬 지지자들이 서부지법을 무법천지로 만들었다. 구속기소된 이후엔 구속 기간 산정 방식을 문제삼아 구속 취소라는 생소한 결정까지 받아냈다. 검찰이 이에 항고하지 않아 내란 우두머리 혐의를 받는 피고인이 체포 52일 만에 풀려나는 황당한 상황이 발생했다. 이후 헌법재판소의 파면 결정이 나왔고, 불구속 재판이 진행 중이다. 내란 특검팀의 박지영 특검보는 “윤 전 대통령은 여러 피의자 중 조사에 응하지 않은 유일한 사람”이라고 지적했다. ‘법불아귀(法不阿貴)’를 언급하며 “끌려다니지 않겠다”고도 했다.‘법은 귀한 사람에게 아부하지 않는다’는 사자성어를 쓴 건 기존 수사 과정에 문제가 있었다는 판단을 내포한 것으로 보인다. 권력을 잃고 사면초가에 몰린 윤 전 대통령이 ‘귀한 사람’인지는 차치하더라도, 그가 국민 상식과 동떨어진 법 기술을 부려 특혜를 누리려 한 사실은 부인하기 어렵다. 내란 중요임무에 종사한 혐의로 구속된 군인·경찰들과 비교해도 윤 전 대통령의 재판 진행 상황은 형평에 맞지 않는다. 내란 우두머리 혐의의 법정형이 ‘사형, 무기징역 또는 무기금고’로 살인죄보다 무겁다는 점에서도 구속 재판이 타당하다는 지적이 많다.내란 특검팀에 의해 추가 기소된 김용현 전 국방부 장관도 특검팀과 법원에 반발했다. 26일로 6개월의 1심 구속 만기가 돌아왔지만, 특검팀이 추가 기소하며 구속영장 발부를 요청하자 재판부 기피신청으로 맞섰다. 재판부를 향해선 “특검의 김용현 구속과 불법 기소에 동조하는 것이라고 볼 수밖에 없어 유감”이라고도 했다. 김 전 장관 측은 재판부가 기피신청을 간이 기각하자 또다시 반발하며 수차례 기피신청을 반복했다. 재판부는 “소송 지연 목적이 명백하다”며 기피신청은 기각하고 구속영장을 발부했다.유독 윤 전 대통령과 김 전 장관의 수사와 재판에서만 전례 없는 법꾸라지 행태가 반복된다. 공분을 자아낼 만한 상황이다. 한때 대한민국의 대통령과 장관을 지낸 사람으로서 일반인의 상식에 부합하는 태도를 보이는 게 국민에 대한 최소한의 예의다.