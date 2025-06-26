Look beyond the horizon: Fostering a culture of intellectual exchange (KOR)

“He was out of my league, so I gave up. Still, I can’t forget him.”This refrain, from an old song, was often hummed by Heisuke Hironaka, the 1970 Fields Medalist, during his years studying alongside mathematical giants like David Mumford and Michael Artin. Hironaka once shared this story when I met him while he was teaching a student named Huh June (June E Huh) at Seoul National University as a visiting professor. He added, “Young scholars must have opportunities to engage with the world’s best. They grow through despair.”One reason the scientific revolution in the 17th century was able to take root was the emergence of collaborative spaces. Rather than remaining isolated, scientists began forming associations to exchange ideas. The Royal Society of London was founded in 1660, followed by the French Academy of Sciences in 1666. Until then, knowledge had largely been passed down individually. These new institutions opened the door to shared understanding and critical discussion — practices that have since become standard.Today, the speed and complexity of scientific progress have outpaced what even the most brilliant individual can track alone. In response, universities and research institutes worldwide have adopted collaborative models of “collective intelligence.” Leading institutions like the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, the Isaac Newton Institute in Cambridge, and the Institut des Hautes Etudes Scientifiques near Paris regularly host Fields Medalists and other top scholars. These academics engage in vigorous discussions with emerging researchers, shaping the next generation of scientific thought.For Korea, still heavily reliant on project-based research, these global models offer an enviable vision. Fortunately, there is encouraging news. In honor of Professor Huh June’s 2022 Fields Medal win, the “Huh June Mathematical Challenges Institute,” launched in 2023 as a platform for young thinkers, will soon have a permanent home on KAIST’s Seoul campus.We look forward to a time when world-class scholars will routinely spend time there, engaging in spirited exchanges with Korea’s young researchers. Science is a long journey. While it may be tempting to focus on immediate rewards, we must lift our gaze to what lies beyond the near horizon.“상대가 안 돼서 단념했어요. 그래도 그리워 못 잊을 그 사람.”1970년 필즈상 수상자인 히로나카 헤이스케가 멈퍼드나 아틴과 같은 불세출의 수학자들과 함께 공부하면서 좌절할 때마다 흥얼거렸다는 노랫말이다. 내가 그를 처음 만난 건 그가 한국에 석좌교수로 초빙되어 학생 허준이를 가르칠 때였다. 위의 일화를 들려주며 얘기를 덧붙였다. “젊은이들이 세계적인 학자들과 소통할 기회가 있어야 합니다. 그들은 절망 속에서 성장합니다.”17세기에 과학혁명이 완성될 수 있었던 배경 중 하나도 과학자들이 개별적 연구에서 벗어나 모임을 만들어 소통하기 시작했다는 점이다. 1660년에 영국 왕립학회가, 1666년에 프랑스 과학아카데미가 만들어진다. 그전에는 지식이 개별적으로 전승되었다면 이때부터는 지식이 널리 공유되고 열린 토론을 통해 발전하기 시작한다. 이런 전통은 오늘에 이르러 보편화되었다. 이제는 특출한 한두 명의 과학자로는 쉼 없이 다양한 방향으로 변모하는 지식을 따라잡을 수가 없다. 그래서 각 대학이나 연구소는 이런 변화에 적응하기 위해 ‘집단 지성’의 방식을 택하고 있다. 프린스턴 고등연구소, 뉴턴 연구소, 파리 고등과학연구소 등 세계적인 연구소엔 필즈상 수상자 등 최고 수준의 학자들이 일정 기간 상주하면서 다양한 프로그램을 통해 젊은 학자들과 뜨거운 토론을 이어가고 있다. 여전히 프로젝트형 연구에 의존하고 있는 우리로서는 부럽기 짝이 없다. 다행히 최근에 좋은 소식이 들려온다. 2022년 허준이 교수의 필즈상 수상을 기념해서 2023년에 젊은 학자들의 사유의 광장으로 출범한 ‘허준이수학난제연구소’의 요람이 곧 KAIST 서울 캠퍼스 안에 만들어진다고 한다. 우리도 세계적인 학자들이 수시로 이곳에 머무르면서 우리의 젊은 학자들과 열띤 토론을 벌일 날을 기대해본다.과학은 먼 길을 가는 일이다. 바로 눈앞의 열매가 아른거리겠지만, 고개를 들어 저 너머를 보자.