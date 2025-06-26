Blackpink drops Western-inspired official trailer for 'Deadline' world tour
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 12:37
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Girl group Blackpink has officially entered comeback mode, dropping the official trailer for “Blackpink World Tour 〈Deadline〉” via its social media platforms Wednesday.
The nearly two-minute clip opens in the middle of a desert, with member Rosé dialing a number on a payphone. A Western-inspired soundtrack kicks in as the camera cuts to the four members — Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé — cruising down an empty highway, all decked out like stars in a postmodern road movie.
The group’s synergy is on full display in the final sequence, which shows all four members reunited and hitting the road together.
The trailer was filmed entirely on location in and around the deserts of Lancaster, California, and a Hollywood studio, with the help of a renowned international production team, according to the group’s agency YG Entertainment.
“This is just the beginning,” the agency said. “Everyone involved went all-in to make this a world-class show.”
The trailer comes just ahead of the kickoff concert for the "Deadline" tour, which begins on July 5 at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi.
From there, the group will hit 16 cities and stage 31 performances in stadiums across the globe — from Los Angeles and Paris to Bangkok and Tokyo.
Adding to the buzz, Blackpink will perform their upcoming new single, their first in nearly three years, for the very first time at the Goyang concerts. Though little is known about the track so far, industry watchers are already expecting another chart-topping, genre-bending anthem.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)