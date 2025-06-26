 C9 Entertainment reveals member lineup for new rookie group
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 10:52
The seven members of C9 Entertainment's new boy band, tentatively named C9 Rookies [C9 ENTERTAINMENT]

The seven finalized members to debut in talent agency C9 Entertainment’s latest boy band have been revealed in a picture released on social media Thursday.
 
The band, tentatively referred to as C9 Rookies, is comprised of four Korean members Younki, Ato, Kimkun and Dohyeok, two Japanese members Kaisei and Yuya and Thai member Turn.
 

C9 Entertainment noted Yuya as a dancer who has won multiple competitions in the Japanese breakdancing scene. Kaisei is the oldest member of the band and was emphasized for his “good-looking” appearance.
 
C9 Rookies will debut sometime in 2026, after going through a “predebut period,” the agency said.
 
C9 Entertainment manages singers Younha and Lee Seok-hoon and boy bands CIX and EPEX. C9 Rookies is the agency’s first boy band since EPEX debuted in 2021. Last year, the agency surpassed a revenue of 20 billion won ($14.72 million).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags c9 entertainment c9 rookies

C9 Entertainment reveals member lineup for new rookie group

