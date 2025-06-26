Girl group aespa becomes first K-pop act to headline Morocco's Mawazine Festival
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 13:53
- LIM JEONG-WON
Girl group aespa is already doing the heavy lifting on the global stage, even before dropping its new single “Dirty Work,” making history as the first K-pop group to headline the Mawazine Festival in Morocco on Tuesday.
Performing on the festival’s main stage, OLM Souissi, on Tuesday, aespa delivered a tightly choreographed, high-octane set that had the North African crowd roaring, SM Entertainment announced Thursday.
The group’s headlining gig marks a major milestone for not only aespa, but also K-pop as a whole. Mawazine — one of the world’s largest music festivals by audience size — has played host to global icons like Will Smith, 50 Cent, Becky G and Lil Baby this year alone.
aespa’s 11-song setlist spanned multiple eras of itsdiscography, from viral bangers like “Next Level” (2021) and “Spicy” (2023) to newer hits “Supernova” (2024), “Armageddon” (2024) and “Whiplash.” Fans also got to hear English tracks like “Better Things” (2023) and “Hold On Tight” (2023) plus emotionally charged vocals on “Flights, Not Feelings” (2024) and “Live My Life” (2024).
The group performed with a live band, adding depth and raw energy to the polished pop spectacle, according to SM Entertainment.
The group’s signature “metallic” concept, sometimes affectionately dubbed “the taste of iron” by fans, was on full display with tracks like “aenergy” (2021) and “Set The Tone” (2024).
aespa is no stranger to the festival circuit, having performed on various stages from Coachella and Governors Ball in the United States to Japan’s GMO Sonic. The group has built a reputation as a festival favorite with wide international appeal, SM Entertainment said.
The performance comes just days ahead of aespa’s comeback. On Friday at 1 p.m., aespa will release the new single “Dirty Work” on major music platforms. The release includes the original Korean track, an English version, a remix featuring Flo Milli and an instrumental.
