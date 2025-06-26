More in K-pop

H1-KEY looks to unlock global ambitions as it turns up the heat with summer EP

Girl group Young Posse to return with new music in August

Kiss of Life's Natty hurts ankle recording SBS M's 'The Show'

Seventeen, Enhypen rank among highest-selling artists in Japan in 1st half of 2025

Jennie’s ‘Ruby’ shines on Billboard staff’s 'Best Albums of 2025 So Far' list