H1-KEY looks to unlock global ambitions as it turns up the heat with summer EP

Girl group H1-KEY hopes to make this summer a new turning point with “Summer Was You,” the lead track from its upcoming fourth EP, “Lovestruck,” which captures a moment of cherished memories.
“In ‘Summer Was You,’ summer signifies the brightest, most passionate moment in a person’s life,” said member Riina during a group interview on June 20 in southern Seoul.
“So the song tells a story of the most beautiful memories,” she continued. “Combined with our signature band sound, I believe the song can be described as classic H1-KEY style.”
H1-KEY — a quartet consisting of Riina, Hwiseo, Seoi and Yel — debuted in January 2022 with the single “Athletic Girl.” The group is best known for its viral hit “Rose Blossom” (2023), a sentimental pop-rock track that delivered messages of resilience and self-discovery for those struggling to find their place in the world.
“Summer Was You,” according to the members, represents what the group does best — a heartfelt rock song that resonates with listeners and evokes a sense of hope and nostalgia.
“The moment I heard this song, I immediately thought, ‘Ah, this is a H1-KEY song,’” recalled Yel. “It was as if I could already hear our members’ voices in it, even just in the demo version.”
While “Rose Blossom” remains the group’s most successful release to date, H1-KEY says it isn’t trying to outdo it.
“Rather than thinking we need to top ‘Rose Blossom,’ we want another song that can stand alongside it as one of H1-KEY’s iconic tracks,” said Riina.
“I hope ‘Summer Was You’ becomes a track that makes people think, ‘This is H1-KEY’s summer anthem.’”
“Lovestruck,” set for release at 6 p.m. Thursday, features “Summer Was You,” with B-sides “Good for U,” “One, Two, Three, Four,” and "Let Me Be Your Sea," as well as an instrumental version of the lead track.
Earlier this year, the group held its first fan concert, “Find my Key in Seoul,” to mark the third anniversary of its debut. Now, the members are dreaming even bigger.
“After the fan concert, I started to dream of holding a longer concert for hours in a bigger venue, perhaps [at the stadium] in Jamsil,” said Hwiseo.
“I’d love to perform overseas more often, and on bigger stages, maybe something like Coachella,” Yel added with a shy laugh.
As they expand their discography, the members hope H1-KEY will be remembered as a group with distinctive energy, one that never disappoints.
“We want to be the kind of group that makes people say, ‘Is it H1-KEY? Of course we shouldn’t miss out!’,” said Seoi. “For fans and also the general audience, we wish to leave a lasting impression.”
