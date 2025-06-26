Kep1er to kick off next world tour in September
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 14:24
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group Kep1er is set to kick off its world tour, “Into the Orbit: Kep1asia,” on Sept. 20 in Seoul, agency Klap Entertainment said Thursday.
The tour will make two stops in Seoul on Sept. 20 and 21. The group will then travel to cities in Japan, including Fukuoka on Oct. 3, Tokyo on Oct. 10 and 11 and Kyoto on Dec. 12 and 14.
The agency teased that more dates would be announced later.
Kep1er is set to release new music in August, which will be the group’s first album in nine months since the release of its sixth EP, “Tipi-Tap” (2024).
Kep1er debuted in 2022 after the members were recruited through the Mnet competition show “Girls Planet 999” (2021). The group has seven members: Kim Chae-hyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yu-jin, Kim Da-yeon, Seo Young-eun, Ezaki Hikaru and Shen Xiaoting.
The group has released songs like “Wa Da Da” (2022), “Up!” (2022), “Giddy” (2023) and “Shooting Star” (2024).
