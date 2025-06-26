 The Boyz set to kick off fourth world tour on Aug. 8 in Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

The Boyz set to kick off fourth world tour on Aug. 8 in Seoul

Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 14:01
Poster for The Boyz' upcoming world tour ″The Blaze″ [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

Poster for The Boyz' upcoming world tour ″The Blaze″ [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

 
Boy band The Boyz is set to kick off its fourth world tour “The Blaze” on Aug. 8 in Seoul, agency One Hundred Label said Thursday.
 
The band will perform at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul from Aug. 8 to 10.
 

Related Article

Afterward, the band will perform in Japan at Nagoya, Yokohama, Kobe and Tokyo, then Macau, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Taipei and Bangkok. The agency teased that more stops will soon be announced.
 
Tickets for the Seoul concerts will be available on Yes24 beginning July 2 at 8 p.m.
 
The Boyz debuted in 2017 with the song, “Boy,” from the EP “The First.” The band currently has 10 members. Ju Hak-nyeon was recently booted from the band and agency after he admitted to meeting with model and influencer Asuka Kirara, who has worked as an adult film actor in the past.
 
Ju, who denied agreeing to the contract termination, said he would take legal action against One Hundred Label.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags the boyz world tour one hundred label ju hak-nyeon

More in K-pop

Kep1er to kick off next world tour in September

Suga's music students don't know he's in BTS: 'He never missed a session'

The Boyz set to kick off fourth world tour on Aug. 8 in Seoul

Girl group aespa becomes first K-pop act to headline Morocco's Mawazine Festival

Blackpink drops Western-inspired official trailer for 'Deadline' world tour

Related Stories

The Boyz' agency boots member Ju Hak-nyeon

The Boyz former member Ju Hak-nyeon raises legal challenge over contract termination

Former The Boyz member Ju Hak-nyeon apologizes after encounter with Japanese ex-porn star

The Boyz' agency threatens to sue Ju Hak-nyeon

The Boyz get name usage rights as new, old labels reach agreement
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)