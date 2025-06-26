The Boyz set to kick off fourth world tour on Aug. 8 in Seoul
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 14:01
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Boy band The Boyz is set to kick off its fourth world tour “The Blaze” on Aug. 8 in Seoul, agency One Hundred Label said Thursday.
The band will perform at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul from Aug. 8 to 10.
Afterward, the band will perform in Japan at Nagoya, Yokohama, Kobe and Tokyo, then Macau, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Taipei and Bangkok. The agency teased that more stops will soon be announced.
Tickets for the Seoul concerts will be available on Yes24 beginning July 2 at 8 p.m.
The Boyz debuted in 2017 with the song, “Boy,” from the EP “The First.” The band currently has 10 members. Ju Hak-nyeon was recently booted from the band and agency after he admitted to meeting with model and influencer Asuka Kirara, who has worked as an adult film actor in the past.
Ju, who denied agreeing to the contract termination, said he would take legal action against One Hundred Label.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)