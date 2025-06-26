 Tommorow X Together to release 4th full-length album on July 21
Tommorow X Together to release 4th full-length album on July 21

Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 12:09
Boy band Tomorrow X Together performs during its world tour ″Act: Promise″ [BIGHIT MUSIC]

K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together will drop its fourth full-length album, “The Star Chapter: Together,” on July 21.
 
The boy band announced the upcoming release Thursday through fan community platform Weverse. The new album comes nearly one year and nine months after the release of its previous studio album, “The Name Chapter: Freefall” (2023).  
 

Tomorrow X Together will continue telling a linear narrative that started with its seventh EP “The Star Chapter: Santuary” (2024) through its new music, according to the boy band’s agency BigHit Music.
 
Preorders for the album began at 11 a.m. Thursday. Additional details, including offline and online sales channels, will be announced later via Weverse.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Tomorrow X Together Bighit Music

