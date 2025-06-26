Tommorow X Together to release 4th full-length album on July 21

More in K-pop

Kep1er to kick off next world tour in September

Suga's music students don't know he's in BTS: 'He never missed a session'

The Boyz set to kick off fourth world tour on Aug. 8 in Seoul

Girl group aespa becomes first K-pop act to headline Morocco's Mawazine Festival

Blackpink drops Western-inspired official trailer for 'Deadline' world tour