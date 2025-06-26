Twice to livestream sold-out Incheon concert from ‘This Is For’ world tour
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 11:14
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group Twice’s sold-out Incheon concert on July 20 is set to be livestreamed on the Beyond LIVE platform, JYP Entertainment said Thursday.
The group kicks off its sixth world tour, “This Is For,” at Inspire Arena in Incheon on July 19 and 20. Both shows are sold out.
The concert will feature 360-degree seating surrounding the stage.
"This Is For" will continue in Japan with stops in Osaka, Aichi, Fukuoka and Tokyo, followed by shows in Macau, Bulacan in the Philippines, Singapore, Melbourne in Australia, Kaohsiung in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Bangkok.
Twice is set to release its fourth full-length album, “This Is For,” on July 11. The group will also headline the Lollapalooza Chicago music festival on Aug. 2.
Twice debuted in 2015 with the EP "The Story Begins" and is known for hits such as “Cheer Up” (2016), “TT” (2016), “Fancy” (2019), “Alcohol-Free” (2021) and “Talk That Talk” (2022).
