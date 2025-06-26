aespa teams up with Hyundai Steel for industrial-themed 'Dirty Work' video
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 11:38
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group aespa is amplifying its “iron taste” concept through a collaboration with Hyundai Steel for its upcoming single “Dirty Work,” SM Entertainment said Thursday.
The agency posted a teaser for the music video on social media the same day, showing the four members performing inside Hyundai Steel’s steel mill in Dangjin, South Chungcheong.
The full music video will feature 225 extras and large-scale heavy machinery, the agency said.
“Dirty Work,” set for release on Friday at 1 p.m., is a dance track characterized by synth bass sounds.
The quartet — Winter, Karina, Ningning and Giselle — is known for hits like “Black Mamba” (2020), “Next Level” (2021), “Savage” (2021), “Armageddon” (2024) and “Supernova” (2024). aespa has become associated with the term “iron taste,” referencing its edgy, futuristic concepts and industrial musical style.
