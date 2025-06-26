K-drama meets K-tourism: 'Squid Game' finale event to light up Seoul's Gwanghwamun this weekend
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 15:19 Updated: 26 Jun. 2025, 16:00
- KIM JI-YE
For fans looking to celebrate the finale of Netflix’s "Squid Game" (2021-), central Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza will be the places to be this Saturday, with special events marking the end of the series’ three-season journey.
Hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in partnership with Netflix, central Seoul will be filled with events and K-drama booths as part of “K-Content Seoul Travel Week,” which promotes Seoul tourism through Korean dramas by spotlighting filming locations in the city featured in popular K-content.
“K-Content Seoul Travel Week” will run from Saturday to July 6.
The first day, which falls on Saturday, will center around “Squid Game,” featuring a parade, a fan event and a pre-parade event.
The “Squid Game” parade, set to begin at 7:30 p.m., will include iconic characters from the show like Young-hee and the Pink Guards. The parade will start from Gwanghwamun, move along Sejongdae-ro and end at Seoul Plaza.
Prior to the main parade, the pre-parade event will begin at 4 p.m. at Seoul Plaza, offering a photo zone, a ddakji chigi (throwing folded paper) game area and a performance by girl group Young Posse at 6:30 p.m.
A "Squid Game" finale fan event will also be held at 8:30 p.m. at Seoul Plaza after the parade for the winners of a ticket lottery that was drawn on June 20.
The show’s cast members, including actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul and Wi Ha-jun, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk are set to appear during the fan event.
Don't be disappointed if you've missed out on tickets to the fan event or can't make the parade. The parade and fan event will also be streamed live on the Netflix Korea YouTube channel.
From Sunday to July 6, pop-up booths based on Netflix's Korean originals will be set up at Gwanghwamun Square, where visitors can play Korean traditional games and receive travel information related to the Seoul filming locations featured in K-dramas.
One of the main booths is a game zone, where visitors can try out activities featured in “Squid Game,” including team jump rope, jegi chagi (a traditional shuttlecock game) and ddakji chigi. A photo zone will also be available.
A visitor information booth, dubbed “Soul Spot,” will also be set up at Gwanghwamun Square as well, showcasing 10 Korean dramas — “Squid Game” season two, “Doona!” (2023), “When Life gives You Tangerines,” “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,” “The Glory” (2022-23), the second season of “Gyeongseong Creature” (2023), “The Whirlwind” (2024), “A Time Called You” (2023), “Daily Dose of Sunshine” (2023) and “Melo Movie.” It will offer travel tips on local food spots and attractions near the filming locations in Seoul.
The game booth and the “Soul Spot” booth will open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., except on Sunday when they will open at 4 p.m.
As part of the travel week, a guided tour will also be held once daily from June 30 to July 4 at 5 p.m.
The tour will be led by actor Nam Jung-woo, who appeared in “Itaewon Class” (2020) and “Crash Landing On You” (2019). It will stop by Jonggak Station and Tapgol Park, which both appeared in the second season of “Squid Game,” and Cheonggyecheon and Saeun Shopping Center from drama “Vincenzo” (2021).
The tour will be carried out both in Korean and English, with each session limited to 20 participants. Registration is available via the official "K-Content Seoul Travel Week" website. The tour will be available only to foreign nationals and is free.
For more information about the travel week, visit soulspot.co.kr/event or Netflix Korea's official Instagram.
