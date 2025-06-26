Prosecutors seek two-year sentence for online commenter accused of harassing Shin Se-kyung
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 15:10 Updated: 26 Jun. 2025, 15:31
Prosecutors have requested a two-year prison sentence for an individual for harassing actor Shin Se-kyung online for several years.
The suspect is accused of repeatedly using online platforms to anonymously issue threats, spread malicious slander and falsehoods and engage in insulting and abusive behavior targeting Shin and her fans, family members and acquaintances, Shin’s agency The Present Company, said Thursday.
The suspect was arrested by police and is currently awaiting a first-instance verdict. Legal experts noted that such a criminal case resulting from malicious online comments is highly unusual.
The suspect admitted to all charges and asked for leniency, saying they had been living in seclusion but now hoped to reintegrate into society, according to the agency. The suspect is working 14 hours a week in a part-time job.
“We will not consider any form of leniency,” The Present Company said. “Should similar incidents arise in the future, we will respond forcefully and decisively using all available legal means.”
“We must not allow innocent people to repeatedly suffer because of someone’s distorted desires,” the agency added. “No matter how long it takes, the perpetrator must be held accountable.”
