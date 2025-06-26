Yoon Hyung-bin is back in the MMA cage: 'I want to grit my teeth'
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 07:00
With a broken tooth and a “hell schedule” of daily training, comedian Yoon Hyung-bin is stepping back into the MMA cage — not for laughs, but for legacy.
“Losing 5 to 6 kilograms [11 to 13.2 pounds] was no big deal 10 years ago, but now that I’m in my 40s, it’s tough to drop weight through exercise,” said comedian-turned-MMA fighter Yoon, 45, reflecting on his return to the ring.
Yoon will face off against YouTuber and MMA fighter Jung Man-soo, 35, better known by his channel name, Banzz, at Road FC, an MMA tournament taking place at Jangchung Arena on Saturday. Jung, who has 2.04 million subscribers, is a former elite athlete who competed as a 90-kilogram judo representative for Daejeon until his third year of middle school.
Debuting as a comedian in 2005, Yoon rose to fame for portraying the character Wang Bi-ho in the “Bongsunga School” segment of the comedy show “Gag Concert” (1999-).
Yoon and Jung agreed to fight at a catchweight of 79 kilograms. Weighing more than 90 kilograms normally, Yoon has been cutting more than 11 kilograms in the past three months while training.
With more than a decade of experience in MMA, Yoon is no stranger to fight preparations. He first stepped into the cage in 2014 at the height of his comedy career, securing a TKO victory against Japan’s Takaya Tsukuda in his professional MMA debut.
“I’m treating this as my final MMA challenge,” said Yoon in a recent interview at a gym in Mapo District, western Seoul. “I’ve set a hellish schedule — jogging in the morning, training with a high school wrestling team in the afternoon and striking practice at an MMA gym in the evening.”
“In the past, my wife and friends tried to stop me from fighting, but now they cheer me on. It seems like being a fighter has become part of my persona,” he continued. “My father, a former taekwondo athlete who taught me boxing and ssireum [Korean wrestling] as a kid, even asked if he could join the match.”
Some critics have dismissed the bout as a “fight circus” or a “staged show” due to his opponent’s background as a YouTuber.
Yoon countered, “Who cuts 10 kilograms just to put on a fake fight? Who willingly takes punches for show? I even broke a front tooth during training — doesn’t that prove how serious I am?”
Yoon referenced the Paul brothers — Logan, 30, and Jake, 28, — to make the point that “Even global fight stars started out by facing YouTubers.”
The Paul brothers began their combat sports careers in 2018 with boxing matches against fellow YouTubers. They gained fame by participating in boxing, MMA and WWE matches.
Logan fought undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., 48, in an exhibition match in 2021, while Jake beat Mike Tyson, 59, by decision in a boxing bout in 2024. Logan now has 23.6 million YouTube subscribers, and Jake has 20.9 million.
Last month, Yoon also debuted as a professional wrestler through a PWS event, a domestic wrestling promotion. He fought legendary wrestler Yoshihiro Tajiri, 55, a 20-time champion, and won via disqualification.
Still, the Paul brothers are in their prime. Why does Yoon, now in his mid-40s, refuse to step away from the ring?
“I have a pale face and wear glasses. I look like your average neighborhood guy — someone you’d see anywhere,” Yoon said. “I don’t have a naturally muscular body. But I want to grit my teeth, fight and win to inspire all the ordinary people out there.”
“Fighting, like comedy, requires showmanship and entertainment to attract fans. I’m currently the president of the KBS Comedians’ Association, and I’ve posted a flyer in our office to recruit a cheering squad. After I win, I want to shout with my colleagues: ‘Don’t underestimate your neighborhood guy,’” Yoon said.
