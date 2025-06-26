KAI signs second KF-21 deal with DAPA worth 2.39 trillion won

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Thursday it has signed a second contract with the state defense procurement agency to produce KF-21 fighter jets, valued at 2.39 trillion won ($1.76 billion).The deal with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) covers the production of 20 KF-21 units, along with follow-up logistics support, including technical manuals and training, the KAI said in a press release.The latest agreement is part of DAPA's program, approved in early 2024, to deliver a total of 40 KF-21 fighter jets to the Air Force by 2028.KAI signed a 1.96 trillion won deal with DAPA to produce the first batch of 20 KF-21s in June 2024.The first batch is scheduled to be delivered to the Air Force starting in the second half of 2026, according to the release.Korea launched the KF-21 development program jointly with Indonesia in 2015 to develop a homegrown supersonic fighter to replace its aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets.DAPA has been conducting a series of performance tests on six KF-21 prototypes since the first prototype made its maiden flight in July 2022.Yonhap