KAI signs second KF-21 deal with DAPA worth 2.39 trillion won
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 17:41
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Thursday it has signed a second contract with the state defense procurement agency to produce KF-21 fighter jets, valued at 2.39 trillion won ($1.76 billion).
The deal with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) covers the production of 20 KF-21 units, along with follow-up logistics support, including technical manuals and training, the KAI said in a press release.
The latest agreement is part of DAPA's program, approved in early 2024, to deliver a total of 40 KF-21 fighter jets to the Air Force by 2028.
KAI signed a 1.96 trillion won deal with DAPA to produce the first batch of 20 KF-21s in June 2024.
The first batch is scheduled to be delivered to the Air Force starting in the second half of 2026, according to the release.
Korea launched the KF-21 development program jointly with Indonesia in 2015 to develop a homegrown supersonic fighter to replace its aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets.
DAPA has been conducting a series of performance tests on six KF-21 prototypes since the first prototype made its maiden flight in July 2022.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
