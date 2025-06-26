Anticyberbullying activist Min Byoung-chul hosts farewell lunch for outgoing Philippine ambassador
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 14:19
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
Anticyberbullying and human rights activist Min Byoung-chul, along with foreign envoys and Korean lawmakers held a farewell lunch for Philippine Ambassador to Seoul Maria Theresa Dizon-De Vega on Monday in central Seoul.
Dizon-De Vega said she is set to return to Manila after completing nearly four years of service in Seoul.
Monday’s occasion was a part of Min’s key initiative, called the “K-Respect Campaign,” which calls for diversity and inclusivity for foreigners and multicultural families within Korean society.
According to Statistics Korea, a total of 48,648 Filipinos were residing in Korea in 2023.
During the lunch event, Min praised Dizon-De Vega for her contribution to bolstering ties between Korea and the Philippines and her efforts in human rights advocacy. He also promised to continue his cooperation with foreign ambassadors in Korea to foster and spread “mutual respect” toward foreigners in Korea as well as Koreans living abroad.
A total of 168 lawmakers from the 316-seat Philippine House of Representatives endorsed Min’s Sunfull Political Declaration, which encourages the use of respectful and positive language in communications and actions between congresspeople, according to a press release provided by the Sunfull Foundation. The declaration was published by the foundation, an anticyberbullying organization established by Min in 2007.
The declaration was unanimously signed by the Korean National Assembly in 2022.
Incumbent Korean parliamentary Deputy Speaker Lee Hack-young from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) credited Dizon-De Vega for her service in Korea, noting it helped strengthen the bilateral relationship between two nations as well as people-to-people exchanges.
DP Rep. Lee Yong-sun and opposition People Power Party Rep. Ihn Yo-han joined the occasion. Thai Ambassador Tanee Sangrat, Turkish Ambassador Murat Tamer, Kazakhstan Ambassador Nurgali Arystanov, Cambodian Ambassador Chring Botum Rangsay and Laos Ambassador Songkane Luangmuninthone also attended the event.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)