U.S. senator says Trump's tariffs to be 'detrimental' to partnership with Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy will likely be "detrimental" to the United States' ties with Korea at a time when Washington needs partners to stand up against its competitors and adversaries, a Korean American senator said Thursday.Sen. Andy Kim made the remark in a video message during the Korean Peninsula Symposium, hosted by Yonhap News Agency, as the two countries have been racing to reach a deal over U.S. tariffs."I disagree significantly with how President Trump has engaged not just in terms of Korea but more broadly around the world, pushing the United States towards a more transactional foreign policy," he said."Raising up these tariffs upon partners, including Korea, making it difficult and adding friction to our relations in a way that I find detrimental to the partnerships that are necessary right now for us to be able to stand up against the competitors and adversaries that we face."In April, Trump announced "reciprocal" tariffs designed to match what other countries impose on U.S. exports. The tariffs, including 25 percent duties on Korea, took effect later that month, but Trump paused them for 90 days to allow for negotiations.Kim said he hoped for the two countries to reach a deal and create a new foundation for an economic partnership based on technology and innovation.Meanwhile, Kim congratulated President Lee Jae Myung on his election victory and called for efforts for the two countries to further strengthen their alliance."Now is a time more than ever that we need the leadership in the United States and Korea to recommit themselves to a strategic alliance and partnership that will be an anchor to the Indo-Pacific region," he said.In November, Kim won the Senate seat for New Jersey, becoming the first-ever Korean American senator.Yonhap