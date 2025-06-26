 Korea pushing to build 2 hydrogen clusters in eastern regions
Korea pushing to build 2 hydrogen clusters in eastern regions

Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 11:50
Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun attends a meeting of heads of public institutions at the Government Complex Sejong in Sejong on Dec. 23, 2024. [NEWS1]

Korea is pushing to build two hydrogen clusters in east coast provinces as part of efforts to foster the growth of hydrogen-related businesses, including hydrogen batteries, the Industry Ministry said Thursday.
 
The country will start constructing a special industrial complex for hydrogen storage and transportation across the eastern cities of Donghae and Samcheok in Gangwon in March next year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 

A hydrogen liquefaction plant is also planned to be built in Samcheok after the government completes an economic feasibility study on the project in July.
 
The southeastern city of Pohang in South Gyeongsang will also begin construction of an industrial complex for manufacturing hydrogen fuel cells later this year to make the city a hub for hydrogen battery exports.
 
For the projects, the central and local governments will spend a combined 214.2 billion won ($158 million) by 2028 while attracting an additional 293.6 billion won in investment from the private sector.
 
The ministry said it will actively work to create an industrial ecosystem for the full hydrogen value chain from production, storage and transportation to utilization.

