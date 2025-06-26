Monsoon downpours nationwide, sweltering heat in south expected this weekend
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 18:40
A surge of monsoon rain is set to blanket much of Korea this weekend, while blistering heat threatens to push southern temperatures past 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) warned Thursday.
"On Saturday, moisture brought in by a high-pressure system is likely to cause rainfall in most parts of the country," said Lee Chang-jae, a forecast analyst at the KMA, during a regular briefing Thursday. "Southern regions, in particular, could see intense convective rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in the afternoon or evening, so caution is advised."
Rainfall in the Seoul metropolitan area on Saturday is expected to range between 5 and 30 millimeters (0.19 to 1.18 inches), varying significantly by location. In the Gyeongsang region, some areas may receive up to 50 or 60 millimeters of rainfall.
The monsoon front, currently active over inland China, is forecast to move northeast and settle over North Korea by Sunday.
As a result, the central region, including the greater Seoul area and western Gangwon, is expected to experience continued rainfall through July 1.
Alongside the monsoon rains, a bout of extreme heat is also anticipated. Warm southwesterly winds are expected to raise wind chill daytime temperatures in southern areas to around 33 degrees — the threshold for a heat wave advisory. Some locations, including Hapcheon and Miryang in South Gyeongsang, may experience temperatures as high as 35 degrees.
Seoul and the surrounding region are also expected to experience temperatures of around 30 degrees Celsius over the weekend. The east coast of Gangwon could experience tropical nights, with temperatures remaining above 25 degrees Celsius, as warm winds descending from the mountains drive nighttime temperatures higher.
“Some parts of North and South Jeolla and North and South Gyeongsang may see perceived heat rise above 33 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday, prompting potential heat wave advisories,” the KMA said. “Outdoor workers and residents in paddies, fields and on roads should be especially cautious, as perceived temperatures in such environments may be higher than recorded.”
Looking ahead to July, tropical disturbances developing in the western Pacific could influence the trajectory of the monsoon front and affect Korea’s weather patterns.
"Sea surface temperatures east of the Philippines remain abnormally high, raising the likelihood of tropical cyclone formation," said Lee. "Depending on how these disturbances evolve, the monsoon front could shift, impacting both central and southern regions. We are closely monitoring these developments."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)