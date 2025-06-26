 International students in South Chungcheong to get vocational education at Sun Moon University
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

International students in South Chungcheong to get vocational education at Sun Moon University

Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 15:07
Officials and students pose for a photo during a job development camp, which ran from June 23 through the 25. [SUN MOON UNIVERSITY]

Officials and students pose for a photo during a job development camp, which ran from June 23 through the 25. [SUN MOON UNIVERSITY]

 
Selected international students attending colleges and universities in South Chungcheong will receive government-backed vocational education during the upcoming summer break.
 
Sun Moon University announced Thursday that it has launched an intensive education program for international students in a joint effort with the South Chungcheong Regional Innovation System & Education Center, the Chungnam Economic Promotion Agency and the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency.
 
According to Sun Moon University, some 113 students from 12 countries are joining the six-week program. The university added that some of the participating students are from other universities based in the region.
 

Related Article

 
The academic program will offer practical classes and activities, including Topik level 4 prep courses, computer literacy classes and a job development camp.
 
Sun Moon University said the participants will also have the opportunity to take part in on-the-job training sessions affiliated with private corporations and other organizations nationwide.
 
“We will always lead the way in developing a sustainable workforce ecosystem where international students can easily settle in Korea and grow to become professional talent,” Sun Moon University's president Moon Sung-jae said.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Sun Moon University South Chungcheong

More in K-campus

International students in South Chungcheong to get vocational education at Sun Moon University

New to Korea? Here are the best Korean language schools to get you fluent fast

RISE program spurs cities to compete for international students

Korea Post offers discount for international students, foreign job seekers in Ulsan

New Incheon National University president envisions innovative 'convergence' education

Related Stories

Regional leadership is at the heart of CNU president's approach

South Chungcheong Foreigner Global Center opens to help province's international residents

Exhibition showcases South Chungcheong artists' landscapes

FISU delegation checks out Cheongcheong's sports facilities

One dead, two injured in collision on South Chungcheong highway
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)