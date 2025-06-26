International students in South Chungcheong to get vocational education at Sun Moon University
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 15:07
Selected international students attending colleges and universities in South Chungcheong will receive government-backed vocational education during the upcoming summer break.
Sun Moon University announced Thursday that it has launched an intensive education program for international students in a joint effort with the South Chungcheong Regional Innovation System & Education Center, the Chungnam Economic Promotion Agency and the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency.
According to Sun Moon University, some 113 students from 12 countries are joining the six-week program. The university added that some of the participating students are from other universities based in the region.
The academic program will offer practical classes and activities, including Topik level 4 prep courses, computer literacy classes and a job development camp.
Sun Moon University said the participants will also have the opportunity to take part in on-the-job training sessions affiliated with private corporations and other organizations nationwide.
“We will always lead the way in developing a sustainable workforce ecosystem where international students can easily settle in Korea and grow to become professional talent,” Sun Moon University's president Moon Sung-jae said.
