International students in South Chungcheong to get vocational education at Sun Moon University

Selected international students attending colleges and universities in South Chungcheong will receive government-backed vocational education during the upcoming summer break. Sun Moon University announced Thursday that it has launched an intensive education program for international students in a joint effort with the South Chungcheong Regional Innovation System & Education Center, the Chungnam Economic Promotion Agency and the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency.According to Sun Moon University, some 113 students from 12 countries are joining the six-week program. The university added that some of the participating students are from other universities based in the region.The academic program will offer practical classes and activities, including Topik level 4 prep courses, computer literacy classes and a job development camp.Sun Moon University said the participants will also have the opportunity to take part in on-the-job training sessions affiliated with private corporations and other organizations nationwide.“We will always lead the way in developing a sustainable workforce ecosystem where international students can easily settle in Korea and grow to become professional talent,” Sun Moon University's president Moon Sung-jae said.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [ [email protected]