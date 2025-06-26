North Korean first lady, last seen in January 2024, appears at seaside resort with Gucci bag
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 14:02
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a ceremony marking the completion of the Kalma Coastal Tourist Area in Wonsan, Kangwon, on Tuesday, signaling Pyongyang’s renewed push to attract foreign tourists and use the resort as a tool for propaganda.
The Rodong Sinmun reported Thursday that the event took place “in a grand manner,” featuring remarks by Premier Pak Thae-song and the attendance of Kim Jong-un’s wife, Ri Sol-ju and daughter, Kim Ju-ae.
"The area is a sprawling resort with hotels and inns that can accommodate nearly 20,000 guests," the newspaper wrote. "It also includes beaches, sports and leisure facilities and various amenities, offering options that guests can choose according to their preferences.”
Ri Sol-ju’s appearance was her first in 17 months, having last been seen at a New Year’s concert in January 2024.
Her extended absence had fueled speculation about a possible pregnancy, though no visible signs supported that theory.
The Rodong Sinmun emphasized Kim Ju-ae over Ri in Thursday's report, showing Ri walking several steps behind Kim Jong-un and their daughter.
Kim Ju-ae stood out in a bright white skirt suit, while Ri Sol-ju drew less attention in a white shirt and black pants.
Korean Central News Agency also released a photo showing Ri carrying a bag resembling a Gucci Marmont shoulder bag.
Though the bag’s authenticity remains unverified, its signature quilted pattern suggests it is a luxury item. Similar bags sell for around 3 million won ($2,210) on the brand’s website.
Kim highlighted the strategic value of tourism in his remarks at the ceremony.
“Tourism promotes cultural development and drives regional revitalization, serving as an engine for the overall growth of the national economy,” he said. “I am confident this resort will shine as an appealing calling card of a world-class tourist destination.”
He also reportedly gave instructions on how to further expand North Korea’s tourism sector, though state media did not disclose specific details.
Experts say the regime plans to leverage the Kalma resort to earn foreign currency.
The presence of Aleksandr Matsegora, Russia’s ambassador to North Korea, supports the idea that Pyongyang may be targeting Russian tourists as a source of income.
“Inviting the Russian ambassador suggests a strategy to deepen North Korea-Russia cooperation and bring in Russian tourism revenue,” said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies. “This seems part of a broader effort to promote the regime and seek economic gains through tourism.”
Wonsan holds symbolic importance for Kim, who is widely believed to have been born in a villa in the city.
It is also the place where Ko Yong-hui, Kim’s mother and a former ethnic Korean resident of Japan, first arrived in the North after repatriating.
North Korea designated the area around Myongsasipri Beach in Wonsan as a special tourism zone in 2014 and began developing it as part of a larger complex connected to the Mount Kumgang Tourist Area and the Masikryong Ski Resort.
The regime initially aimed to complete the resort by April 15, 2019 — Kim Il Sung’s birthday — but international sanctions and border closures during the Covid-19 pandemic delayed construction.
The Rodong Sinmun reported the resort will begin service for domestic visitors on July 1.
Some observers speculate the Kalma resort could play a role in future diplomatic developments between Pyongyang and Washington or Seoul.
“If a surprise summit between Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump were to materialize, Wonsan could serve as a candidate venue,” Lim said. “Should inter-Korean relations improve, Wonsan may also host major South-North events, especially with the South Korean facilities at Mount Kumgang having been demolished.”
A direct train connecting Pyongyang and Moscow, meanwhile, arrived in the Russian capital on Wednesday after departing North Korea on June 17, marking the first such journey in five years following a suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Russian media reported that the train arrived at Moscow’s Yaroslavsky station after an eight-day, over 10,000-kilometer (6,213-mile) journey.
The route, the longest direct train line in the world, departs Pyongyang on the 3rd and 17th of every month, arriving in Moscow on the 11th and 25th.
Departures from Moscow occur on the 12th and 26th, arriving back in Pyongyang on the 20th and 4th.
