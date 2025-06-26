Arrest warrant issued for ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun in martial law probe
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 10:30
A new arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, the first person indicted by the special counsel team investigating an alleged insurrection plot in relation to the Dec. 3, 2024 martial law incident.
With Kim’s initial detention period — tied to charges of participating in an insurrection-related critical mission — which was set to expire on Thursday, the issuance of a new warrant has allowed authorities to maintain his custody.
The Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant at around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday for obstruction of justice through deception and ordering the destruction of evidence.
The court acknowledged the allegations that Kim mobilized the Presidential Security Service (PSS) to block the execution of an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol in January and instructed military commanders involved in the Dec. 3 martial law declaration to delete their secure phone records days later.
“The risk of evidence destruction remains,” the court said, suggesting that if released, Kim’s freedom of movement could lead to witness tampering, coercion or refusal to cooperate with the investigation.
With Kim’s detention extended, the special counsel team plans to accelerate its investigation into the relatively underexplored foreign interference allegations.
Investigators suspect that Kim may be the link between Yoon and allegations of foreign involvement. The special counsel is also investigating whether North Korea attempted to provoke conflict through drone incursions into Pyongyang’s airspace.
A notebook belonging to former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won included memos referring to inducing North Korean attacks near the Northern Limit Line (NLL). In relation to North Korea’s waste balloon launches, former Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun testified before the National Assembly in January that Kim had said, “We’ll strike the source.”
Despite some criticism of the special counsel for prioritizing the custody of key suspects, the strategy appears to be yielding results.
Additional indictments are expected, including for key figures whose release dates are approaching. On Monday, former Defense Counterintelligence Command chief Yeo In-hyung was indicted by the military prosecution.
Noh, whose notebook is central to the investigation and who is suspected of being the architect of the alleged rebellion, faces the expiration of his detention on July 9.
“This second warrant for Kim will likely have a significant influence on the court’s decision regarding Yeo’s detention,” said a legal expert.
“The commanders and active-duty soldiers simply carried out the duties assigned to them based on the minister’s orders, in accordance with the president’s constitutionally granted authority to declare martial law,” Kim maintained. “Any responsibility lies solely with the minister.”
His legal team criticized the court and the special counsel, stating, “We are deeply concerned that the illegal indictment and unlawful trial process carried out by the special counsel and the court could be repeated in the trials of other military personnel.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM BO-REUM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
