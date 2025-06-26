President Lee looks to ‘fair growth’ to restore stalling economy
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 10:41
In his first policy speech since taking office, President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday said that “restoring the collapsed economy and reviving the livelihood economy are the most urgent tasks we must address.”
“We must open the door to ‘fair growth,’ where we create new engines of growth and share the opportunities and outcomes of that growth,” said Lee, delivering a speech before the National Assembly on the government’s second supplementary budget proposal. “Only then can we ease polarization and inequality and move toward a society where everyone prospers together.”
“Creating a new nation — a truly better Republic of Korea — is not something the president can achieve alone,” Lee said, stressing the need for cooperation. “The transition to a new society comes with pain, but we must clear away the underbrush in order to sow the seeds.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
