Top office names chief justice of Constitutional Court in latest round of appointments
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 18:15 Updated: 26 Jun. 2025, 19:11
President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday nominated Kim Sang-hwan, a former Supreme Court justice, as the chief of the Constitutional Court.
“Kim is a former Constitutional Court researcher and Supreme Court justice known for his deep understanding of constitutional and legal theory,” said Kang Hoon-sik, the Presidential chief of staff, during a press briefing held Thursday. “He is regarded as a candidate well-suited to bring insight to constitutional interpretation based on a profound understanding of our society.”
The appointment is subject to parliamentary confirmation.
President Lee also named Oh Young-joon, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court, as a Constitutional Court justice to join the court's nine-member bench. According to the presidential office, Oh previously served as a judicial researcher at the Supreme Court, including in senior and supervisory roles.
Kang said the nominations mark the new administration’s first step toward restoring the Constitutional Court, and added that "it is an effort to end the recent turbulence surrounding the court and to enhance public trust and the court’s independence.”
On the same day, Lee tapped Lim Kwang-hyun, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party, as commissioner of the National Tax Service (NTS). The role is subject to a vice minister-level confirmation hearing.
“Lim is a tax administration expert who previously led the Seoul Regional Tax Office and served as deputy commissioner of the NTS,” Kang said. “His broadened perspective through service on the National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee is expected to contribute to fair taxation and taxpayer protection.”
Vice ministers of defense, health, the environment and labor and the vice chief of the corporate watchdog were also included in the latest round of personnel appointments on Thursday.
Lee Doo-hee, a three-star general and former ROK Army Missile Strategic Commander, was named vice defense minister. Kang said he is a "defense expert with extensive experience in both field operations and policy departments who is well-suited to respond to the evolving battlefield environment to strengthen comprehensive deterrence capabilities based on the Korea-U.S. alliance."
Lee Seu-ran, head of social welfare policy at the Ministry of Health and Welfare, was appointed first vice minister, while Kwon Chang-jun, head of the Planning and Coordination Office at the Ministry of Employment and Labor, was appointed vice labor minister.
Kum Han-seung, head of the National Institute of Environmental Research, was tapped as vice environment minister, while Nam Dong-il, a standing member of the Fair Trade Commission, was promoted to vice chairperson, which is a vice ministerial-level post.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
