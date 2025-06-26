Yoon's lawyers call martial law probe 'political, not investigative,' accuses prosecution of 'public shaming'
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 11:09
The legal team for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday strongly criticized the special counsel investigating the alleged insurrection plot in relation to the Dec. 3, 2024, martial law incident, calling its handling of Yoon’s summons “political, not investigative” and accusing the team of engaging in “public shaming without due process.”
“The special counsel is required to coordinate with the suspect and their legal representatives regarding the time and place of questioning, yet they are unilaterally disclosing these details through the media,” Yoon’s legal team said in a statement.
The legal team claimed they had not received formal notice about the location of the questioning or the identity of the lead prosecutor.
“We requested only that the appearance time be changed to 10 a.m., but the special counsel firmly rejected the request,” they said. “This unilateral command and rigid stance blatantly violate the Regulations on Prosecutorial Affairs and undermine the principle of voluntary investigation, which we find unacceptable.”
Yoon’s lawyers also requested a nonpublic appearance, citing precedents such as the case of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.
“Forcing a public appearance is clearly unjust,” they said. The legal team also raised procedural concerns.
“The special counsel failed to meet the exceptions outlined in Article 36, Clause 2 of the Regulations on Prosecutorial Affairs, which would have allowed informal notice. Therefore, a formal summons letter should have been issued,” the team stated.
“Informing the media while failing to follow proper legal procedures is a classic case of public shaming,” the team went on. “It appears aimed at complicating the appearance itself and violates the suspect’s dignity and right to defense.”
They further requested that “moving forward, all notices regarding the allegations be provided in writing, rather than through unofficial means like text messages or emails, and include specific details.”
The legal team said Yoon plans to appear before the special counsel at 10 a.m. on Saturday for questioning.
“Yoon will continue to comply with investigations that follow due legal process,” the team stated. “Investigative authorities must also respect legally prescribed procedures and the rights of the accused.”
The special counsel had issued a notice for Yoon to appear at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office after a court rejected its request for an arrest warrant the previous day.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)