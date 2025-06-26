Chinese student busted for drone footage of U.S. aircraft carrier, other military assets
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 16:36 Updated: 26 Jun. 2025, 17:26
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
A Chinese student was arrested for allegedly flying a drone over a sensitive naval base in Busan to film military facilities, including a visiting U.S. aircraft carrier, and sharing the footage online.
It is the first time a foreign national has been detained in Korea on charges of "benefiting the enemy by other methods" under the Criminal Act.
The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said Thursday that a Chinese national in his 40s, who was enrolled in a graduate program at a university near the Republic of Korea Fleet base in Nam District, Busan, had been arrested on charges of compromising national security and violating the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act.
From March 2023 to June 2024, the suspect allegedly flew a Chinese-made drone over the Fleet Command compound on nine occasions, filming sensitive military areas and the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt during its visit. He then uploaded 172 photos and 22 video clips, totaling 11.9 gigabytes, to Chinese social media.
The suspect arrived in Korea in March 2023 on a student visa and was apprehended on June 25, 2024, by soldiers while taking photos near the base during a visit by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol to the aircraft carrier. The vessel was carrying key fighter jets, including the F/A-18 and various launch and recovery equipment at the time.
He also reportedly filmed military sites using his smartphone and shared the footage publicly on Chinese social platforms.
Under Korean law, compromising national security involves actions that damage the country’s military interests or benefit enemy states and is punishable by at least three years in prison or life imprisonment. This is the first time a foreigner has been detained under this charge, police said.
The arrest warrant was issued as police cited concerns of flight risk and evidence destruction.
Two other Chinese nationals in their 30s, who entered Korea around the same time to attend the same university’s graduate program, were also booked last year for helping the main suspect identify filming locations and drive to the scenes. One of them was also arrested for active involvement.
Police said the group claimed they were merely “military enthusiasts.” However, investigators found contact information in their phones suspected to belong to Chinese public security authorities.
“Cases of foreign nationals unlawfully filming critical infrastructure and military facilities in Korea are increasing,” a police official said. “We will enforce strict penalties to deter such acts.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM MIN-JU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)