Endangered snake found abandoned in hotel room rescued by authorities

Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 12:24
A non-native python classified as a globally endangered species was found in a hotel room in Yangyang, Gangwon, prompting a rescue operation by local fire authorities.
Officials believe the snake was abandoned by a person who had been keeping it as a pet.
A report was received at around 5 p.m. on June 16 that a snake was spotted in a room on the 16th floor of a hotel in Hyeonnam-myeon, Yangyang, according to the Yangyang Fire Department on Wednesday. Firefighters dispatched to the scene found the snake coiled between the window frames and successfully captured it. No injuries were reported.
The snake was identified as a ball python, characterized by a yellow-and-black pattern and measuring approximately 50 centimeters (19.68 inches) in length.
Native to Africa, ball pythons can grow up to 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) long, and the individual specimen found is believed to be about three months old.
The Northern Conservation Center of the National Park Wild Animal Preservation Institute, which is temporarily housing the snake, confirmed clear signs that it had been raised by humans. While the ball python is listed as a globally endangered species, it is known for its docile temperament and is often kept as a pet in Korea.
“Given how common they are in the online pet trade, caution is needed to prevent careless imports and abandonment,” a center official said.
If no owner comes forward by the end of this month, the snake will be transferred to the Wonju Regional Environmental Office.
