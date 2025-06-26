 Man apprehended after allegedly killing taxi driver and stealing cab
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 11:10
An emblem of police [YONHAP]

 
A man in his 20s was apprehended by police after allegedly killing a taxi driver and striking two pedestrians while fleeing the scene in the driver's cab.
 
Hwaseong Seobu Police Precinct in Gyeonggi said Thursday that the suspect was taken into emergency custody on charges, including murder.
 

The suspect is accused of fatally stabbing a man in his 60s around 3:30 a.m. Thursday while riding in the victim’s taxi in Bibong-myeon, Hwaseong.  
 
He then allegedly fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and struck two male pedestrians during his escape. Both victims are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.
 
Police were dispatched after receiving reports from witnesses who said “a taxi is hitting people” and “a taxi driver has collapsed.” By the time officers had arrived, the suspect had already fled.  
 
Investigators analyzed footage from CCTV cameras to track his movements and arrested him about an hour later in the Bangbae-dong neighborhood in Seocho District, western Seoul.
 
Police said they secured what they believe to be the murder weapon and are investigating whether the suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crime. They are also working to determine a motive.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
