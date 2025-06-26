Papa John's Korea confirms customer data breech exposing names, contact info, addresses
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 17:00
Pizza franchise Papa John's Korea has confirmed a customer data breach caused by a security vulnerability, prompting an official investigation by the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC).
Papa John's said it had "identified a security vulnerability that may have exposed some customer information to external parties" in a statement Thursday. The compromised data includes customer names, contact information and addresses. Credit card numbers were only partially hidden as well.
Papa John's said it took immediate action after receiving a report about the breach and has since completed all necessary security updates. The company reported the breach to the PIPC on Wednesday after discovering that poor management of its website source code had exposed customer order data online since January 2017.
“We take full responsibility for the concern caused to our customers due to management oversight,” the company said. “We will establish more rigorous personal data management protocols and conduct a comprehensive review of our security systems to prevent similar incidents.”
Papa John's also pledged to determine whether any actual damages have occurred and, if so, to promptly notify affected customers and implement protective measures.
The PIPC said Thursday it has launched an investigation into the breach, focusing on the cause, scale of the leak and whether the company met its technical and administrative data protection obligations.
The watchdog will also examine whether Papa John's retained order information beyond the retention period specified in its privacy policy, and will take legal action if any violations are confirmed.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)