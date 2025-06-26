 Police bust drug ring suspected of selling meth at male-only lodging in Seoul
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 16:36 Updated: 26 Jun. 2025, 17:29
Packets of methamphetamine seized by police from a smuggling ring accused of bringing the drug into Korea in large quantities. Image is not related to the story. [PYEONGTAEK POLICE PRECINCT]

 
A drug ring operating out of an unlicensed male-only "sleeping room" — a communal sleeping space — in Seocho District, southern Seoul, was busted by police.
 
A total of 15 suspects, including smugglers, distributors and users, were apprehended for violations of the Narcotics Control Act, with seven of them taken into custody, the Eunpyeong Police Precinct said Thursday.
 

Police said they are tracking additional suspects and have applied for a pre-indictment preservation order to seize criminal proceeds totaling 160 million won ($117,800).
 
The investigation began in April after officers tracked down a supplier linked to a user arrested for drug consumption.
 
Investigators discovered that a smuggler had brought methamphetamine into Korea from Hong Kong between January and May, hiding the drugs in his underwear. Police said intelligence suggested the drugs were sold online, and that they were consumed during group sex sessions at the sleeping room.
 
Police raided the sleeping room and arrested the supplier, users and the operator of the facility on June 14. Officers seized 70 grams (2.47 ounces) of methamphetamine, six bottles of Rush, a brand of inhalant, 5 million won in cash and 139 other pieces of evidence.
 
The facility was revealed to be an unlicensed, makeshift lodging business, not a registered accommodation, prompting the police to request administrative action from the local government.
 
“Police are intensifying crackdowns on drug-related crimes in high-risk areas such as clubs and entertainment venues,” a police spokesperson said. “We will also strengthen intelligence-gathering and enforcement against illegal drug sales and use at unlicensed sleeping rooms and other unauthorized businesses.”
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Drugs Seocho District Korea

