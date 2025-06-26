Prosecutors seek 2-year sentence for Sejong City councilor accused of groping, kissing colleagues
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 16:10
During a sentencing hearing held Thursday at the Daejeon District Court, prosecutors also sought a 10-year employment restriction and an order for the disclosure of Sang’s personal information.
Sang, 58, was indicted on charges of indecent assault and filing a false accusation. He allegedly groped one male councilor and forcibly kissed another on the lips during a dinner and drinking session at a Japanese restaurant in Seoul on Aug. 24, 2022, held to encourage newly elected members of the city council.
Prosecutors added the charge of false accusation after Sang countersued the victim he groped, also a member of his party, for defamation.
Although Sang had denied the allegations throughout the investigation and early stages of the trial, he later admitted to all charges and expressed willingness to reach a settlement with the victims.
His defense argued that at the time of the incident, although Sang was serving as chair of the council, he did not have a hierarchical relationship with the victims that would aggravate the charges. The defense requested leniency and asked the court to postpone the sentencing to allow more time for a settlement.
“I deeply regret causing a scandal and am reflecting on my actions,” Sang said in his final statement. He added that the financial gap in settlement demands had so far prevented an agreement, but pledged to continue efforts until the sentencing.
The court scheduled the first verdict for July 24 but left open the possibility of postponement at the defendant’s request.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
