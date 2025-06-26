Special counsel denies Yoon private court entrance: 'Changing the method of entry is unacceptable'
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 19:21
A tense standoff unfolded Thursday between former President Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team and the special counsel investigating Yoon's alleged role in martial law discussions as the two sides sparred over how Yoon would appear for questioning this Saturday.
The clash centered not on the contents of the investigation, but on which door Yoon would use.
Yoon’s legal team initially requested that his appearance on Saturday be pushed from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then insisted on entering the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office building through an underground parking lot to avoid press. The special counsel flatly rejected the request, calling it tantamount to refusing to comply with a summons.
“We cannot accommodate a request for a private entrance,” said Park Ji-young, deputy special counsel, during a press briefing on Thursday. “Changing the method of entry is unacceptable.”
Yoon’s lawyers requested the time change and private entry on Thursday, insisting that the former president be allowed to use the underground garage of the building. While the special counsel agreed to delay the appearance to 10 a.m., it stood firm on the entry point.
Around 3:30 p.m., Yoon’s team reportedly submitted a renewed written request stating he would not appear unless allowed to enter via the underground lot.
“No former president — including Chun Doo Hwan, Roh Tae-woo, Lee Myung-bak, Park Geun-hye or Roh Moo-hyun — has entered through an underground garage,” Park said. “Yoon did so during his Constitutional Court impeachment trial, but that was while he was in office. He now enters court openly as a civilian.”
“This can be construed as a de facto refusal to comply with the summons,” Park continued. “In such cases, any individual would be subject to review under the Criminal Procedure Act.” Her remarks signaled that the special counsel may consider compulsory measures, including a possible arrest warrant, if Yoon fails to appear.
“We will go to the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office by 10 a.m. on Saturday without fail,” Yoon’s legal team said despite the warning. “It is undecided whether we will return, wait or enter via the main entrance if the underground entry is denied.”
In anticipation of potential protests or disruptions on Saturday, the special counsel is coordinating with the Presidential Security Service and police. The team also noted that the scope of the investigation remains fluid.
The questioning is expected to focus on the Cabinet meeting that took place just before the declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024 — a central component of the investigation into whether Yoon enabled or failed to prevent an alleged plot to impose emergency rule.
“There’s a substantial amount to go through, and if we can’t finish, a follow-up summons will be necessary,” said Park.
Attention is also focused on who will question Yoon, a former top prosecutor known for handling major cases. Among the six assistant special counsels, Kim Jong-woo and Jang Jun-ho — both from the 33rd class of the Judicial Research and Training Institute — are likely candidates. Some speculate that special counsel Cho Eun-suk, Yoon’s senior by four classes, may question him directly.
“All prosecutors work under special counsel Cho,” Park said. “We will disclose the lead questionnaire after the session concludes.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY NA UN-CHAE, SUK GYEONG-MIN, KIM SEONG-JIN [[email protected]]
