Suga's music students don't know he's in BTS: 'He never missed a session'
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 14:07
There were no cameras. No spotlight. Just Suga, a guitar, and a group of kids.
While fulfilling his military duties, the BTS member reportedly showed up at a hospital with more than just a donation — he brought time, music, and heart.
Suga has donated 5 billion won ($3.7 million) to establish a treatment center for children with autism spectrum disorder at Severance Hospital. Named the Min Yoon-gi Treatment Center, the facility offers long-term support to children with autism.
In a video released Wednesday on Severance Hospital’s YouTube channel, Professor Cheon Keun-ah of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry called the center “a miraculous space where a long-held dream is becoming a reality.”
She said she had long envisioned a hospital-based program focused on autistic individuals.
Cheon recalled her first meeting with Suga in November 2024. It was three months after the rapper crashed an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol that left a dent on his public image.
“He came to meet me and showed a deep interest in child and adolescent mental health and autism,” she said. “He had read large portions of a 500-page textbook I wrote, and his questions were sharp and insightful.”
Rather than beginning with a financial donation, Suga first offered to contribute his musical talent. That idea became the foundation for MIND, a group therapy program that stands for Music, Interaction, Network and Diversity. The sessions use music to help children build social and emotional skills through instruments, singing and writing.
Cheon said the program was carefully crafted to blend Suga’s musical gifts with established therapeutic methods.
“His sincerity convinced us. So we developed MIND as a fusion of traditional social skills training and music-based content.”
While serving as a social service worker as part of his mandatory military duties, Suga took part in 10 weekend sessions, each 90 minutes long. He helped guide group performances with his guitar, played the instrument while the children participated in writing activities and regularly arrived early for prep meetings with the therapists.
“He wasn’t just a donor,” Cheon said. “He never missed a session, showed up before everyone else to practice […] he tried hard to meet the kids at their level. His joy was visible, and we were all moved by his sincerity.”
Cheon added that the children didn’t know their music teacher was a global superstar. “They were simply responding to someone who listened and played with them.
“Thanks to Suga, the children were able to experience the harmony of words and music,” she added.
The director said the hospital planned to gradually expand and enhance the center with continued support from its donor.
“He told us he wants to stay involved and continue supporting us,” Cheon said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
