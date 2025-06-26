'That’s outrageous': Man causes grave offense after seemingly practicing golf near royal tomb
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 09:29
A man caught on video appearing to practice golf swings near the centuries-old Tomb of King Naemul in Gyeongju has prompted a city investigation, after the June 19 footage spread online.
According to the Gyeongju city government on Thursday, a tourist visiting the tomb on June 19 witnessed the man swinging what appeared to be a golf club near Gyeongju's mound-shaped burial in Gyo-dong. Photos taken by the tourist show a man dressed in black trousers and a white shirt holding a long stick in a pose resembling a golfer’s stance.
The tourist reportedly asked his Korean friend at the time, “Can you really play golf at a royal tomb in Korea?” to which the friend responded, “That’s outrageous.”
The mother of the Korean friend filed a complaint with the city government the following day.
City officials said they are having difficulty identifying the man because the area is not equipped with surveillance cameras.
“If we confirm his identity, we plan to charge him under the Cultural Heritage Protection Act for disrupting the management of a cultural asset, which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won [$1,470],” a city official said. “Currently, nine patrol personnel monitor around 290 heritage sites, but we will strengthen patrols following this incident.”
The Tomb of King Naemul is the burial site of the 17th monarch of the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. – A.D. 935), who ruled from 356 to 402. It was designated Historic Site No. 188 in 1969 as the “Tomb of King Naemul of Silla,” and renamed the “Tomb of King Naemul in Gyeongju” in 2011. Located in central Gyeongju, it is a popular tourist destination for both domestic and international visitors.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
